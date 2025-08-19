Firefighters extinguish car fire on Ascension Parish highway Monday morning

91°
Tuesday, August 19 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - No one was injured after a large car fire just off an Ascension Parish highway Monday morning. 

The Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures of the car fire, which happened at Chip's on Highway 44. 

No one was injured, and the GLVFD thanked the St. Amant firefighters who also responded. 

