91°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters extinguish car fire on Ascension Parish highway Monday morning
GONZALES - No one was injured after a large car fire just off an Ascension Parish highway Monday morning.
The Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures of the car fire, which happened at Chip's on Highway 44.
Trending News
No one was injured, and the GLVFD thanked the St. Amant firefighters who also responded.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
70 for 70: A look at the career of Brooks Read, an...
-
Mary Bird Perkins hosting 'Barbershop Bash' to raise prostate cancer awareness
-
Search officially begins for next president of LSU with board meeting Tuesday...
-
AG weighs in on speed cameras, threatens investigation in letter to Mayor...
-
2une In Previews: Free clinic to provide medical care to those in...
Sports Video
-
It's game week for Southern football
-
LSU Practice Notes from Monday, August 18
-
Garrett Nussmeier, two other LSU players named to AP Preseason All-America teams
-
Saints will start Tyler Shough at quarterback for preseason home opener
-
LSU football eases back with load management day at practice