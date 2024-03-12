72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters contain electrical fire in duplex Tuesday morning

3 hours 13 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, March 12 2024 Mar 12, 2024 March 12, 2024 10:04 AM March 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — First responders extinguished a fire caused by an electrical malfunction in the kitchen of a duplex in the 8100 block of Skysail Avenue early Tuesday morning. 

The St. George Fire Department arrived at a single-story duplex to find a fire raging from the front of the structure at 1:19 a.m. Fire crews and the Red Cross immediately began to search for the building's occupants. Within 45 minutes, the fire was contained and all occupants were safely out of the building.

There were no injuries, officials said. 

Trending News

SGFD investigators also found that the building had no working smoke alarms. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days