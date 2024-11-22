58°
Firefighters contain abandoned house fire at corner of Aster Street, Nicholson Drive

2 hours 7 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, November 22 2024 Nov 22, 2024 November 22, 2024 3:16 PM November 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge firefighters worked to put out a fire on Aster Street near Nicholson Drive on Friday.

Firefighters and other emergency officials responded to the scene around 2:47 p.m.. The blaze overtook the roof of a likely-abandoned house and Baton Rouge Fire worked to contain it. According to fire officials, the fire extended to the building's right side.

A majority of the fire was out by 3:45 p.m., but "a few hot spots" remained. 

Baton Rouge Fire said that they are still investigating what caused the fire and that no one was injured.

