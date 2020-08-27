85°
Firefighters battle blaze at Domino Sugar refinery in St. Bernard Parish

Thursday, August 27 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - St. Bernard Parish firefighters are fighting a large fire at the Domino Sugar refinery in Arabi.

Reports of the fire came in around 4 o'clock Thursday afternoon. Parish President Guy McInnis advised residents who live nearby to shelter in place.

According to WWL-TV in New Orleans, no injuries have been reported at this time. McInnis said officials are checking to make sure there are no missing refinery workers.

This is a developing story.

