85°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters battle blaze at Domino Sugar refinery in St. Bernard Parish
NEW ORLEANS - St. Bernard Parish firefighters are fighting a large fire at the Domino Sugar refinery in Arabi.
Reports of the fire came in around 4 o'clock Thursday afternoon. Parish President Guy McInnis advised residents who live nearby to shelter in place.
According to WWL-TV in New Orleans, no injuries have been reported at this time. McInnis said officials are checking to make sure there are no missing refinery workers.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Evacuees from southwest La. wait out storms in Baton Rouge Thursday
-
Gunman allegedly reloaded weapon after it misfired, shot unarmed panhandler in parking...
-
Baton Rouge family trapped at home by storm debris Thursday morning
-
Woman rescues loose llama amid storm aftermath
-
Video of coastal highway in Cameron Parish
Sports Video
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process
-
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the...
-
LSU Practices in full pads for the first time of fall camp