Firefighters battle accidental fire in West Feliciana on Easter
WEST FELICIANA – Firefighters in West Feliciana responded to a fire which took about four hours to extinguish Sunday.
According to Fire Chief James Wood, the fire took place on US 61, just north of Highway 965. The blaze reportedly began in a shed attached to a home.
According to the West Feliciana Fire Department, the residents were not home at the time of the fire. An individual passing by saw smoke and called authorities.
The shed was severely damaged and the fire caused smoke damage inside the home.
According to the fire department, the fire was ruled an accident. One firefighter suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire.
