Firefighter dead after Thursday morning crash in Prairieville, New Orleans fire officials say

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man who died in a Thursday morning crash was a member of the New Orleans Fire Department, officials said.

Louisiana State Police officials said the crash happened on I-10 westbound near the LA-928 overpass around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Dwayne Jackson, 41, was a apparatus operator and a fourteen-year veteran of the New Orleans Fire Department.

LSP said Jackson was driving in the right lane when a freightliner attempted to reenter the roadway from the shoulder. Jackson struck the back of the freightliner and was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

NOFD said Jackson is the third active member that died in three weeks, with their Captain John Blackwell and District Chief Michael Windsay dying in the past three weeks as well.