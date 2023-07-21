93°
Fire truck pull on Saturday to benefit injured Central police officer
CENTRAL - A fundraiser featuring a fire truck pulling competition is set for Saturday, with the proceeds going to a Central police officer who was injured on the job last month.
Shaine Powers, a five-year veteran of the department, is recovering following surgery on his right leg. It was broken when a vehicle he stopped on June 30 sped off, striking him.
The event on Saturday starts at 10 a.m., with the fire truck pull set for 1 p.m. It takes place at 13421 Hooper Road.
Those interested in fielding a five-person team can call 225-278-2548.
Dinner plates (pastalaya, pulled pork and smoked chicken) will be sold for $10 as part of the effort to raise money for Powers and his family.
