93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire truck pull on Saturday to benefit injured Central police officer

3 hours 27 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, July 21 2023 Jul 21, 2023 July 21, 2023 4:29 PM July 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

CENTRAL - A fundraiser featuring a fire truck pulling competition is set for Saturday, with the proceeds going to a Central police officer who was injured on the job last month.

Shaine Powers, a five-year veteran of the department, is recovering following surgery on his right leg. It was broken when a vehicle he stopped on June 30 sped off, striking him.

The event on Saturday starts at 10 a.m., with the fire truck pull set for 1 p.m. It takes place at 13421 Hooper Road.

Those interested in fielding a five-person team can call 225-278-2548.

Trending News

Dinner plates (pastalaya, pulled pork and smoked chicken) will be sold for $10 as part of the effort to raise money for Powers and his family.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days