Fire on Oakline Drive resulted from improperly disposed fireworks

BATON ROUGE - A fire on Oakline Drive Wednesday morning resulted from improperly disposed fireworks under a car port, according to fire officials.

The St. George Fire Department said around 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, and the fire was on the first floor of the carport. Very few parts of the home were affected.

No one was injured and two cats were rescued from the structure.