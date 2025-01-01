54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire on Oakline Drive resulted from improperly disposed fireworks

2 hours 15 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, January 01 2025 Jan 1, 2025 January 01, 2025 3:38 PM January 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A fire on Oakline Drive Wednesday morning resulted from improperly disposed fireworks under a car port, according to fire officials.

The St. George Fire Department said around 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, and the fire was on the first floor of the carport. Very few parts of the home were affected.

Trending News

No one was injured and two cats were rescued from the structure.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days