REPORT: Attorney general staffer escorted out of legislative committee, reprimanded for showing gun

BATON ROUGE — A staff member of the Louisiana attorney general's office was removed from a legislative committee meeting at the Capitol on Tuesday after showing sergeants-at-arms during a disturbance that he had a gun, according to a report by The Advocate.

A woman at the House Administration of Criminal Justice Committee meeting began yelling about finding out from the news media that her son died in prison.

Security began to remove her from the room when she began walking down the aisle toward committee members. Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Agent Chris Masters showed legislative guards that he had a gun holstered on his hip as if to help, the newspaper reported.

A sergeant-at-arms then escorted Masters from the room and reprimanded him for having the gun, the newspaper said. However, he was later allowed to return after officials confirmed his identity and determined he was, in fact, allowed to have the gun, according to the report.

Legislative officials told The Advocate that there was no security breach.

"A special agent with the Louisiana Bureau of investigation, a duly sworn law enforcement officer, reacted to a perceived threat. His actions were in accordance with both state law and agency policies," Lester Duhe, a spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office, said afterward.