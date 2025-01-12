Fire on Annette Street Saturday night was arson, BRFD investigating

BATON ROUGE — A vacant house fire on Annette Street Saturday night was arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BRFD says they arrived at the scene at 11:00 p.m. to see a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to the back of a vacant house. Crews put the fire out in around 15 minutes. The house was confirmed to be unoccupied, but the fire caused $30,000 worth of damage.

Fire investigators determined this fire to have been intentional.

Anyone with information on this fire should contact BRFD Investigators at 225-389-2050.