Fire officials investigating fire at Hammond Big Lots

52 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, November 07 2024 Nov 7, 2024 November 07, 2024 4:14 PM November 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image provided by Hammond Fire Department

HAMMOND - Fire officials are investigating a commercial fire that took place inside a Hammond Big Lots Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the fire took place in one of the isles of the store on West Thomas Street. It was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation by the Hammond Fire Department and State Fire Marshals Office.

