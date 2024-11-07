80°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire officials investigating fire at Hammond Big Lots
HAMMOND - Fire officials are investigating a commercial fire that took place inside a Hammond Big Lots Thursday afternoon.
Officials say the fire took place in one of the isles of the store on West Thomas Street. It was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
The fire is under investigation by the Hammond Fire Department and State Fire Marshals Office.
Trending News
Image provided by Hammond Fire Department.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Young children found at home where investigators conducted drug bust Tuesday
-
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
-
See all of West Baton Rouge Parish's results for the 2024 November...
-
Mayor of Plaquemine and mayor of Rosedale headed to runoffs, other Iberville...
-
St. Francisville elects new mayor, four aldermen, see complete West Feliciana Parish...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Josiah Hogan
-
Southern has a chance to win the SWAC West this weekend when...
-
LSU guard Tyrell Ward steps away from the men's basketball program
-
LSU men's basketball opens the season with a victory over UL-Monroe 95-60
-
Saints lose to the Carolina Panthers 23-22 to extend losing streak to...