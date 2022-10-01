Fire officials investigating after flames consumed shed behind BR home overnight

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a storage shed behind a home overnight.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said they responded to the fire at a home on Elm Drive, just off Prescott Road, shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Crews arrived to find the shed behind the residence fully engulfed in flames. The fire was put out before it could spread to the home, but the shed is nearly a total loss, according to the department.

Fire investigators were called to help determine the cause of the blaze.