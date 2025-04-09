Fire investigators say South Street house fire that displaced one was intentionally set

BATON ROUGE — One person was displaced after their South Street home caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Fire officials said that firefighters responded around 3:20 p.m. and had the fire under control in less than 15 minutes.

Officials said the flames were concentrated in the rear bedroom and firefighters quickly contained it. The rest of the home was damaged by smoke and water.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and asked anyone with information to reach out to investigators at (225) 389-2050.