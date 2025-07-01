94°
Fire investigators arrest woman for 2024 alleged arson

3 hours 32 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, July 01 2025 Jul 1, 2025 July 01, 2025 12:42 PM July 01, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested almost a year after a fire was intentionally set to a sofa on a home's porch. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said investigators arrested Lucille Francois, 44, for simple arson and aggravated battery. 

On July 9, 2024, a fire was started on a sofa sitting on the port of a home on North 20th Street. Francois was identified as a potential suspect and was arrested Tuesday.

