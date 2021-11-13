Fire investigators arrest one suspect for arson at nonprofit

Investigators arrest 54-year-old Audrey Fredrick.

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested a man after investigators say he set a house on fire in North Baton Rouge.

Authorities say 54-year-old Audrey Fredrick was taken into custody Saturday morning for allegedly setting the fire at 130 St. Vincent de Paul Drive. The home belonged to It Takes a Village, a nonprofit. Fredrick was arrested without incident.

Firefighters arrived on the scene just before 5 a.m. Saturday. Two people made it out of the building unharmed.

Investigators say the fire was contained to the middle portion of the house. The damage amounted to about $20,000.

If you have any information about the fire, contact Crimestoppers or Baton Rouge fire investigators at 225-389-2050.