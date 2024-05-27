95°
Fire in Wilbur Street home's attic leaves two people displaced
BATON ROUGE - A fire in the attic of a home left two people displaced Monday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started in the attic of a home on Wilbur Street off Badley Road. Smoke was coming from the rear of the home and firefighters only found flames in the attic.
Damage from the flames was contained to the attic, but the rest of the home suffered smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire was unclear. The two residents were safe outside when firefighters arrived, and no one was injured.
