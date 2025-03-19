Fire hydrant testing begins across Livingston, leaves potential water and pipe issues for residents

LIVINGSTON — City-Parish officials announced on Wednesday that residents may experience water discoloration and a change in pipe pressure as crews test fire hydrants throughout Livingston tomorrow.

The Town of Livingston informed residents on social media that the entire town potentially will see temporary water discoloration and a slight change in pressure to their pipes as the city will undergo fire hydrant testing on Thursday.

According to officials, the test is supposed to ensure the water system is "functioning properly and efficiently for our fire district insurance rating schedule."

Some community members have expressed that this is not normal and that the fire hydrants have not been working correctly for quite some time.

"So, my neighborhood hydrants have been out of order for 5 years now...we have been getting periods of brown water several times a week," one person commented.

Should a resident see discoloration in their water during the period of testing, officials advise people to "run your cold water tap until it clears."