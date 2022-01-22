Latest Weather Blog
Fire erupts in LSU off-campus apartment complex overnight
BATON ROUGE - A fire consumed an LSU-area apartment complex early Saturday.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to a blaze on July Street, in LSU's North Gate area, just after midnight.
The blaze appeared to have burned through multiple units at the apartment complex popular among college students.
The fire erupted as temperatures plummeted overnight, dipping into the mid 20s.
Firefighters took nearly two hours getting the flames under control. The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Eyewitness said the fire consumed multiple floors and by sunrise, much of the building had been destroyed.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was on the scene much of the morning.
No injures were reported in the incident. Authorities estimate the fire caused about $2.5 million in losses.
More information will be released later Saturday.
Currently, most of the 3rd floor is gone, BRFD still on scene. Parts of the building can be seen on the ground below. Entrances are blocked, we are unable to get out. We are ok- just very scary. Firefighters are breaking down walls. Glass is shattering as the fire continues. pic.twitter.com/RlW7TtFecj— MacKenzie A Wallace (@KenzieA_Wallace) January 22, 2022
