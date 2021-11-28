52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire destroys townhome off Perkins Road

5 hours 29 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, November 27 2021 Nov 27, 2021 November 27, 2021 6:59 PM November 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are working to determine what started a fire that destroyed a townhome and displaced one person Saturday afternoon.

Baton Rouge firefighters were on the scene at Pleasant Ridge Townhomes around 3:30 p.m. but did not have the fire under control until 4:15 p.m.

Fire officials said the structure and everything inside the home were completely ruined by the flames. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring units.

One person was in the home at the time of the fire, but they were able to make it out safely.

No more details were immediately available.

