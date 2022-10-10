Fire department rescues kitten from vending machine

ST. GEORGE - A local fire department was tasked with a bit of an unconventional rescue Saturday afternoon: a small kitten had gotten himself trapped inside a vending machine.

According to the St. George Fire Department, firefighters were able to get the kitten out with just "a little bit of street smarts."

The department also said it didn't know where the kitten would end up, but that one of the firefighters had taken a quick liking to the little feline.