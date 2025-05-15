76°
Fire crews respond to house fire on Jackson Avenue in Baton Rouge

3 hours 4 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, May 15 2025 May 15, 2025 May 15, 2025 2:25 AM May 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Baton Rouge-- Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Jackson Avenue.

The fired happened just before 1 a.m.

Fire officials say that no one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

