Fire crews respond to apartment fire on Leslie Delaune in St. Amant

ST. AMANT — Fire crews responded to an apartment fire on Leslie Delaune Road late Monday night.

Fire officials said that one apartment was destroyed, but they were able to save the other.

According to St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc, the fire started around 9:25 p.m., and crews from three fire departments were on the scene until after midnight.

In total, 32 volunteer firefighters responded.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire, but are looking into a possible space heater. Officials added that there were no working smoke detectors in the home.