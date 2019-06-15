90°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire crews investigating warehouse fire on Monte Sano
BATON ROUGE- Fire officials are investigating a reported warehouse fire on the 1700 block of Monte Sano that left one injured.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, one person was inside Community Bible Church Warehouse when the rear of the building caught on fire around 11:00 p.m Friday night.
The victim sustained minor steam burns to the face. Firefighters estimate at least $50,000 worth of damages to the building.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three stolen dirt bikes found, three still missing from Denham Springs home
-
Nightly closures on Highland Road, lane shifts on I-10 start this weekend
-
New ordinance will make it more expensive to build in Livingston Parish...
-
Judge clears officers for not arresting deputy after deadly crash
-
Plan to reinvigorate Plank Road taking shape
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field