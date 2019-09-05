77°
Fire crews declare home a total loss following early morning fire

Thursday, September 05 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Fire crews are investigating a house fire off Plank Road. 

Authorities received reports of the blaze around 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Once they arrived on scene they found the front of the home completely engulfed in flames. 

Fire crews were able to put the fire out but the house was a total loss. No one was in the home at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Baton Rouge Fire Department at 225-354-1419. 

