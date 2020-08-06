Fire consumes vacant home on Tilden Street, resulting in 'total loss'

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, a fire broke out at a vacant home in Old South Baton Rouge, and officials say the house was completely destroyed.

Shortly before 3 a.m., first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were dispatched to the two-story home, which is within the 200 block of Tilden Street, and found it absolutely consumed by flames.

They worked diligently to extinguish the blaze and by 5:07 a.m. the fire was under control. But the home was a 'total loss' and firefighters noticed that it appeared unstable. In their official report, they say they plan to return to the home during daylight hours for a more detailed inspection.

According to officials, the fire did not result in any injuries, and investigators are currently working to determine what caused the blaze.

This article will be updated with additional information as fire investigators continue to respond to the incident.