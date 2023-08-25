Latest Weather Blog
Fire breaks out at Marathon refinery; 2-mile evacuation ordered in Garyville
GARYVILLE - Officials with the Marathon Petroleum personnel and local emergency responders reported a fire at the refinery in Garyville Friday morning.
Officials with St. John the Baptist Parish said they were responding to a naphtha release and a fire at one of the refinery's storage facilities. Naphtha is a flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture commonly used as a solvent in soaps or varnishes.
Emergency responders said the fire was contained to the refinery's property and there were no injuries as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. Air monitoring was reported to be taking place as a precaution.
No off-site impacts were detected and all regulatory notifications have been made, according to the parish, but a two-mile evacuation order was put in place at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
This is a developing story.
