Fire breaks out at Marathon refinery; 2-mile evacuation ordered in Garyville

2 hours 55 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, August 25 2023 Aug 25, 2023 August 25, 2023 8:41 AM August 25, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GARYVILLE - Officials with the Marathon Petroleum personnel and local emergency responders reported a fire at the refinery in Garyville Friday morning. 

Officials with St. John the Baptist Parish said they were responding to a naphtha release and a fire at one of the refinery's storage facilities. Naphtha is a flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture commonly used as a solvent in soaps or varnishes.

Emergency responders said the fire was contained to the refinery's property and there were no injuries as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. Air monitoring was reported to be taking place as a precaution. 

No off-site impacts were detected and all regulatory notifications have been made, according to the parish, but a two-mile evacuation order was put in place at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. 

