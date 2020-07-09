90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire at Tyson food plant in Nashville leaves two injured

4 hours 32 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 July 09, 2020 8:08 AM July 09, 2020 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Firefighters in Nashville are investigating a fire that left two people injured at a Tyson Food plant overnight. Photo: KATV

NASHVILLE, Tennessee- Firefighters in Nashville are investigating a fire that left two people injured at a Tyson Food plant early Thursday morning.

According to ABC News, the Nashville fire chief said firefighters were called out to the Tyson plant around 2:09 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, which was around 2:19 a. m. , one of the buildings at the plant was fully engulfed in flames.

The building that was on fire was not connected to the main part of the plant.

The incident left two people with injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days