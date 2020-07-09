Fire at Tyson food plant in Nashville leaves two injured

Firefighters in Nashville are investigating a fire that left two people injured at a Tyson Food plant overnight. Photo: KATV

NASHVILLE, Tennessee- Firefighters in Nashville are investigating a fire that left two people injured at a Tyson Food plant early Thursday morning.

According to ABC News, the Nashville fire chief said firefighters were called out to the Tyson plant around 2:09 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, which was around 2:19 a. m. , one of the buildings at the plant was fully engulfed in flames.

The building that was on fire was not connected to the main part of the plant.

The incident left two people with injuries.