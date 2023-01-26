41°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire at family home late Wednesday night ruled arson
BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a home on fire Wednesday night that was later ruled to be arson.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the home on Ford Street to see fire coming from the front and side windows of the building shortly after 10 p.m.. The fire department worked to protect the neighboring homes while searching for any possible residents inside, but the home was found to be empty at the time of the fire.
Investigators later found the cause of the fire to be arson.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at (225) 389-2050.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Confirmed tornado tore through mobile homes in Pointe Coupee Tuesday night, sent...
-
I-10 widening project faces opposition from community
-
Emerge Charter School for autistic kids will remain open after possibility of...
-
Confirmed tornado tore through mobile homes in Pointe Coupee Tuesday night, sent...
-
Ponchatoula's Allen Graves continues to raise his potential