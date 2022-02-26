57°
Finally, after a COVID hiatus, Spanish Town rolls; closes out Mardi Gras in BR
BATON ROUGE - Thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Baton Rouge as the Spanish Town parade rolls for the first time in two years.
The annual parade culminates the parade season in Baton Rouge Saturday.
A sea of pink will fill the route, which starts in the Spanish Town neighborhood and ends on River Road near the Pentagon Barracks.
Watch WBRZ News 2 newscasts Saturday evening for additional video and stories about the parade.
