Final suspect arrested in Port Allen home invasion

Monday, May 23 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

PORT ALLEN - The final suspect wanted in connection with a Port Allen home invasion that happened last Wednesday has been arrested, according to authorities.

Sheriff’s deputies in West Baton Rouge Parish say 17-year-old Darius Bell was arrested early Monday afternoon before he was booked on a felony charge of principal to armed robbery.

Deputies said Bell was with 32-year-old Kelly Cline and 23-year-old Daquan Washington when they tried to break down a door at a residence in the 2000 block of North Lobdell last week. Investigators said the men demanded cash and other items from the homeowner, but when the homeowner went to his car to receive more items for them, he returned with a gun and opened fire on the robbers.

Cline was shot in the chest and later died at the scene.

The first two men were also booked on armed robbery and home invasion charges.

The homeowner accused of shooting and killing the robber was not charged in connection with the incident.

