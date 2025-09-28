FINAL: Southern loses 38-13 to Jackson State in the Boombox Classic

BATON ROUGE - Southern lost 38-13 to Jackson State to fall to 1-4 on the season.

The Jags started the game strong by recovering a muffed punt inside the Jackson State 10-yard line. They got a field goal out of it for a 3-0 lead.

In the second quarter, the Jags trailed 7-3 before taking the lead when running back Trey Holly broke loose for a big 73-yard touchdown run.

Southern was in scoring position with less than two minutes in the second quarter, but quarterback Ashton Strother threw an interception in the endzone to give the ball back to Jackson State.

With just seconds left on the clock before halftime, Tigers' quarterback Jacobian Morgan threw a Hail Mary pass to Nate Rembert for a touchdown. Tigers led 17-13 at halftime.

From there, Southern could not come from behind to beat JSU. The Tigers scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to win big.

Southern quarterback Aston Strother went 10-for-20 attempts for 120 yards and one interception; running back Trey Holly had 148 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Southern plays Bethune-Cookman in Florida on Oct. 11.