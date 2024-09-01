FINAL: Southern football loses season opener 21-7 to McNeese

LAKE CHARLES - The Southern football team lost 21-7 in their first game of the 2024 season at McNeese.

Watch Southern Head Coach Terrence Graves' comments after the game here:

It was Terrence Graves’ first game as the full-time head coach at Southern. He won the Bayou Classic back in November as the Interim Coach.

Noah Bodden started at quarterback for Southern and went 12-26 attempts for 118 yards and one interception. The junior started last year’s Bayou Classic.

It’s the fourth-ever meeting between the two programs. The Cowboys had won the previous three meetings.

McNeese (1-1) lost to Tarleton State last week.