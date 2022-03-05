Latest Weather Blog
Final: LSU beats No. 25 Bama 80-77 in overtime
The LSU basketball team got a much needed win over Alabama on Senior Day, the Tigers were led by Senior Darius Days who had 24 points, and Tari Eason who had 20 and 9 boards.
“Obviously great win. I can’t recall all of Darius Day’s games, but I think this is one of his best. Just a complete game inside and out. Took eight twos and seven threes. (Xavier) Pinson with eight assists. Obviously, Tari (Eason) made his last six free throws. He went six for six after starting three for seven I believe, so that was huge. (Eric) Gaines made two huge free throws for us. We obviously left a lot to be desired on the glass. We did a better job I think, in the second half, but we did a good job attacking the rim and playing inside-out. I was proud of our guys for finding a way to win. I thought the crowd was great. I thought the students were great for an 11 a.m. game. We have appreciated them all season. They have been there for us and have done a great job.”
LSU broke a 5 game losing streak to Alabama with an 80-77 win.
“It’s so hard to play them (Alabama) because of how many threes they take. You just must be solid with them when playing defense. They’re going to live and die by the three. Either they’ll shoot a three or run past you for a layup. It’s something that you must get adjusted to because a lot of teams that we play don’t play like them.
It was a big game for Senior Darius Days, who was happy with his performance in his last game in the PMAC.
“It was unreal. I came here as an 18-year-old and now I’m leaving as a 22-year-old. I really grew up here. I became a man here. It’s very emotional for me today. It is what it is.”
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Kenilworth Charter School remembers beloved student killed in car accident
-
'It feels like a terrible dream': LSU's Ukrainian students rally support from...
-
Juban's Restaurant prepares for April 2022 grand reopening
-
Construction on I-10 smoother than the pavement
-
Outdated technology no longer works; medical alert company trying to reach customers
Sports Video
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year
-
Southeastern baseball falls to UAB 6-4
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...