Final escaped inmate from St. Landry Parish Jail captured

OPELOUSAS - The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office announced the capture of the final escaped inmate from the St. Landry Parish jail on Friday, after 3 inmates previously escaped from the facility on Dec. 3.

According to the sheriff's office, Keith Eli, 24, of Opelusas, was captured by Narcotics Detectives and members of the SWAT team. Eli was arrested on charges of aggravated escape.

The inmates originally escaped by chipping away at the mortar on a "degrading" wall, allowing them to remove concrete blocks from the wall before using sheets and other items to scale the outer wall.

"Following up leads and tips can tax an agency’s manpower, technological abilities and most certainly put a strain on the many men and women in this agency and others," St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said. "But these people don’t give up; they don’t complain and they remain determined to get the mission done. We remain committed to the public’s safety, first and foremost."

One of the escaped inmates, Joseph Allen Harrington,26, previously died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff with deputies in Port Barre, while another inmate, Jonathn Jevon Joseph,24, was captured a day later.