Filmmaker Joel Schumacher dies at 80 years old after battle with cancer

NEW YORK - Film director, Joel Schumacher, known for directing movies like "St. Elmo Fire", has died.

According to ABC News, Schumacher's agent confirms he died in New York City after battling cancer for a year.

His career didn't start in cinema right away. He first worked as a costume designer before going into film directing. His first hit was in 1985 with "St. Elmo Fire" then again with horror classic "The Lost Boys".

In the 1990s, he entered the Batman world, directing "Batman Forever" starring Val Kilmer and "Batman & Robin" in 1997 starring Mel Gibson.

Most recently, he directed a few episodes for Netflix's "House of Cards" and served as the executive producer for horror series "Do Not Disturb: Hotel Horrors".

Schumacher was 80 years old.