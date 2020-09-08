Film production company looks to cast extras for Holden movie shoot

HOLDEN - Folks in Livingston Parish and the surrounding area can get their shot at some silver screen time as a film production company is looking to cast extras for an upcoming SyFy channel feature film.

Active Entertainment is looking to cast “Festival Participants” for the film Ozark Sharks, currently being filmed in Holden. The roles are unpaid, but IMDb credits will be given.

Some participants will need to be available on Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13, while a smaller group of extras are required for Monday, Dec. 14 and Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The production company says ideal candidates can be of any race and between the ages of 20 to late 50's. Families are also welcome. Meals are to be provided on set.

Active Entertainment asks that interested candidates send their availability and contact information to sharkcast2015@gmail.com. Limited details about Active and the Ozark Sharks is available on Facebook.