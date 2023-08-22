100°
Fight between strangers leads to man being rushed to hospital
BATON ROUGE - One man was injured in an incident near Airline Highway Saturday morning.
Authorities say that they responded to reports of a stabbing on Gwenadele Avenue around 6:30 a.m.. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a man walked up to a stranger and an argument started, which escalated into a fight that left the man injured.
Police say despite initial reports, the man had not been stabbed. The man sustained a skull fracture and developed bleeding on his brain.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was rushed into surgery.
His condition is unknown at this time.
Police do not currently have any suspects.
This is an ongoing investigation.
