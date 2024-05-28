91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fight at community event between two Pierre Part residents results in public disturbance, battery arrests

2 hours 46 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, May 28 2024 May 28, 2024 May 28, 2024 12:34 PM May 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

PIERRE PART — Two Pierre Part residents were arrested for disturbing a community event and attacking deputies and then each other over the weekend, Assumption Parish deputies said.

Hobie Paul Hebert and Farrah Domingue, both 26, were booked on two counts each of disturbing the peace after they were began fighting one another at a Saturday night community event.

As deputies working security for the event approached the confrontation, Hebert attempted to walk away after being told to stay put, deputies said. He then reportedly became aggressive began a physical altercation with the deputies before being arrested and damaging a patrol unit.

Hebert and Domingue were fighting amongst each other for an extended period of time, deputies said.

Trending News

In addition to the disturbing the peace charges, Hebert was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center for resisting an officer, battery of a police officer and simple criminal damage. Domingue was also booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days