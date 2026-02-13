Fiat Chrysler Automobiles issues "do not drive" warning for vehicles with unrepaired airbags

BATON ROUGE — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles of the United States issued a "do not drive" warning for remaining Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles with open and unrepaired Takata air bag recalls on Wednesday.

According to FCA, over 67 million Takata airbags have been recalled in tens of millions of vehicles across the country, with more than 6.6 million airbag inflators having been replaced.

While repairs for the recall are free at the manufacturer's dealership, 225,000 U.S. vehicles remain unrepaired.

The vehicles affected include:

- 2003 to 2010 Dodge Ram

- 2004 to 2009 Dodge Durango

- 2005 to 2011 Dodge Dakota

- 2005 to 2008 Dodge Magnum

- 2006 to 2015 Dodge Charger

- 2007 to 2009 Chrysler Aspen

- 2008 to 2014 Dodge Challenger

- 2005 to 2015 Chrysler 300

- 2007 to 2016 Jeep Wrangler

- 2006 to 2009 Mitsubishi Raider

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed 28 deaths in the U.S. were caused by a defective Takata air bag explosion, with at least 400 people reportedly injured by exploding Takata air bag inflators.

NHTSA urges all vehicle owners to visit their website to check if their vehicle has an open Takata airbag recall and advises anyone with a vehicle containing a defective airbag not to drive until it has been replaced.