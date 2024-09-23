FEMA, state open disaster relief center in Morgan City to provide one-on-one aid after Francine

MORGAN CITY — FEMA and state officials on Monday opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Morgan City to provide relief to Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Francine.

The center, located in the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium, will provide one-on-one help to residents affected by the storm.

It will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will service residents in Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes. Residents can visit the center to meet with FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration representatives, as well as community partners.

No appointment is needed to visit the center, officials said.