FEMA awards nearly $12 million to Livingston Parish to assist in flood mitigation

LIVINGSTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded nearly $12 million to Livingston Parish to assist in flood mitigation.

The $11.72 million in funding is part of more than $117 million from FEMA to support flood mitigation efforts in Louisiana and Texas. The funding will be used to "acquire and demolish or elevate substantially damaged National Flood Insurance Program-insured properties."

Last year, Livingston Parish's flood rating was reclassified, which officials said is expected to lower insurance rates for homeowners.

"This funding is part of the more than $250 million that FEMA announced Wednesday for over 100 flood mitigation projects nationwide," FEMA said.

In Louisiana, St. Charles Parish is also receiving $720,926 to elevate several flood-prone structures, including residential properties, to prevent future damage and minimize NFIP claims.