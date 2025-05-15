Feed your Neighbor Giving Day is next week - How you can make a difference

BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is hosting its annual Giving Day on May 22.

The 24-hour giving event is a way for the food bank to give back to capital area residents in need and "end the hunger of families, children, and seniors."

Though May 22 may be a week away, you can still donate to the GBRFB on its website here. The food bank says a $10 donation can help provide 30 meals.