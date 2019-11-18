70°
Fedora-wearing thief wanted for shoplifting at local Walmart

Monday, November 18 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are looking for a man who strolled out of an Ascension Parish Walmart with stolen groceries. 

The sheriff's office says the theft happened Nov. 10 at the Prairieville store. The man is said to have walked out with an undisclosed amount of groceries without paying.

The thief was last seen wearing a fedora hat, camouflage jacket and blue jeans. 

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.

