Federal safety commission: Stop using the Galaxy Note 7

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging all Samsung Galaxy Note 7 owners to turn off the smartphone and stop charging the device.

The warning comes one day after the FAA warned Note 7 users to turn off their phone while traveling on airplanes.

The two warning from federal agencies come after concerns that some devices have caught fire or exploded while charging. Samsung has identified that there is an issue with some lithium-ion batteries.

American, Delta, and United airlines said it was unclear how they would make sure Note 7 owners keep their devices powered off.

A spokesperson for Delta Airlines said that the company is studying the FAA warning. American Airlines says that they have not made any changes in policy for passengers and what technology they can bring on airplanes.

Samsung suspended sales of the Note 7 last week. The CPSC is working with the company to formally announced a recall.