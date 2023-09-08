Federal judge says Louisiana can no longer keep violent youth at Angola facility

BATON ROUGE — A federal judge said Friday the state must end its practice of sending its most-violent juvenile offenders to a youth prison on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola because of complaints that the adult prison is an inappropriate space to hold children.

The state has one week to remove those juvenile offenders from the prison grounds. It was reported in recent weeks that the facility was housing about 15 of those offenders.

As she rendered a ruling Friday, U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick commented the facility "screams 'prison'" and was "decidedly punitive and not rehabilitative."

Louisiana created the Bridge City Center for Youth in West Feliciana Parish last summer after a series a violent events at youth facilities across the state. The Angola site was set up for temporary use until a new facility opens at Monroe this fall.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the state this summer, saying conditions had deteriorated at the Angola youth center in recent months. Teacher shortages led to shortfalls in education and staff increased the use of "cell restrictions" to maintain control over the youth.

"Virtually every promise that was made was broken," Dick said Friday.

A lieutenant colonel at the center said the cell restrictions were the only deterrent for the worst behavior, which he said included hitting people in the stomach with pipes, headbutting and jumping staff members or fellow youths.

While under restrictions, the youths still had access to teachers and counselors. It was not akin to solitary confinement, Lt. Col. Travion Gordon testified at a hearing before Judge Dick last month.

Dick temporarily told Louisiana to stop moving youth to Angola, but when testimony wrapped up last week and Dick took the case under advisement, she said the state could resume transfers.

Gordon, in his testimony, said the violent youths would make a shank out of a toothbrush if given the opportunity. He said that restricting youths to their cells when they misbehave was necessary, otherwise, "a kid is going to end up dead or in a coma."

After the ACLU finished presenting its case, Dick said that, to that point, it appeared Louisiana had shown a “deliberate indifference” toward juveniles held at the Angola center. She said it seemed the state was resigned to seeing youth misbehave, citing testimony from a state official who said he had replaced hundreds of televisions and not been bothered by that.

She also expressed concern that placing youths at Angola “is not a path toward public safety. It is a path toward hardening these youths.”

Earlier in the hearing, a co-creator of the rehabilitation program had testified that an uptick in violence, including — including bloodshed and broken bones — had led to an increase in cell restrictions.

The state is building a new unit similar to the one at Angola at the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe.