Federal judge says Air Products can begin work to drill wells in Lake Maurepas

BATON ROUGE – Air Products can do seismic testing on Lake Maurepas and build carbon capture injection wells, a federal judge ruled recently.

The company sued Livingston Parish after it issued a 12-month moratorium on the work. Air Products argued the moratorium could not be enforced since it had the proper permits to do the work.

The parish council voted to pass the moratorium so it could make sure the projects were safe for residents and the lake.

People who live near the lake are concerned about what the CO2 storage plan could do for the environment and the future.

U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick issued the ruling on Dec. 26.

The Louisiana Department of Natural Resources confirms Air Products submitted a new application for a Class V well in Livingston Parish. A Class V well is used to inject non-hazardous fluids underground.

The company has asked for an expedited process, which means it will pay the agency extra to assign additional staff to review the application. This will not change the timeline for public notice, hearing or comment.