Fed government reportedly planning to purchase 100 million more J&J COVID vaccine doses

Sources with CNN confirmed Wednesday (March 10) that President Joe Biden will soon announce the United States' intention to purchase 100 million more Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine doses.

According to the news outlet, the Wednesday announcement will be made before the administration and Johnson & Johnson have ironed out related details, such as exactly when these 100 million doses will be available. CNN says its source predicts the rollout will likely occur later this year as Johnson & Johnson works to ramp up production.

On Tuesday, the White House informed governors that they should expect fewer than 400,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, a number which is far below what they initially expected would be available.

CNN says Biden will make the announcement during a Wednesday afternoon meeting with Johnson & Johnson and Merck, which is helping to manufacture the Johnson & Johnson's vaccine under a deal brokered by the White House. The US, according to the administration, is already expected to have an adequate supply of coronavirus vaccine doses for every US adult by the end of May.

Though this purchase would not accelerate that timeline, the added doses would expand the nation's vaccine stock later in the year.