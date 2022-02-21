FDA: Recall for baby formula after complaints of sick infants

BATON ROUGE - The FDA issued a recall for Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formulas after four complaints of infants getting sick.

In the advisory, the FDA says the formulas that caused illness were linked to Abbott Nutrition's facility in Sturgis, Mich.

The FDA said the infants were hospitalized; three infants contracted Cronobacter, one contracted Salmonella and Cronobacter may have contributed to an infant's death.

The LDH said customers should:

-Return the formula to the vendor — consumers may return recalled formula to the vendor (store) where it was purchased.

-Return the formula to Abbott — consumers may follow directions from Abbott, provided via similacrecall.com, or call 1-800-956-8540 for information on returning recalled formula.

-Return the product to the local WIC clinic — participants may return recalled formula to their local WIC clinic.