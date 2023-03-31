FBI looking into threats made over drag brunch at New Roads restaurant, owner says

NEW ROADS - The owner of Signature Southern Bistro says she does not feel safe in her own community after promoting a drag brunch at her restaurant.

Because of that, Susan Smith Early says the FBI may now be investigating the threatening calls and messages that have been made towards her and her staff.

"It's been scary," Smith Early told WBRZ. "I never thought just a simple brunch would make my life go wild."

WBRZ first reported on the backlash the restaurant was facing because of the drag show last week. Since then, Smith Early says she has received several phone calls and direct messages from people who are against the brunch.

Smith Early even says one caller used a racial slur when talking to her daughter.

"They went as far as to call her n-word, and say they were going to hang us. That scared us," Smith Early said.

Because of that fear, Smith Early has filed reports with the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office and New Roads Police. She even says the FBI is looking into the threats.

WBRZ called the New Orleans branch of the FBI to confirm the investigation. They told us in an email they can't confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.

Smith Early says she now carries a gun, something she never thought she would do because of a brunch.

"To cancel because of the tactics they are trying to do, to mess up what I'm trying do? No. I'm not doing that. I'm not canceling," Smith Early said.

The show is set to take place April 24, and it is already sold out.

Smith Early says she will hire security to make sure her guests are safe.