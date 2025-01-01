Authorities identify terrorist attack suspect after truck drove through Bourbon Street crowd killing 10

NEW ORLEANS — Ten people are dead in New Orleans after a pickup truck plowed through a crowd early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the traffic fatality, which is being treated as a terrorist attack, happened at the corner of Bourbon and Iberville streets around 3:15 a.m. At least 35 people were injured and were brought to area hospitals, the New Orleans Police Department said.

ABC News reported that the suspect's name is Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42. Authorities are working to determine whether he had any affiliation with ISIS.

NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said that "this man was trying to run over as many people as he could."

"He was hellbent on creating the carnage and damage that he did," Kirkpatrick said. "This was not a DUI situation."

She added that a majority of the people injured and killed were locals. ABC News reports that two of the victims were Israeli nationals. A representative of the Israeli Consulate in Houston and the Southwest is “on his way to New Orleans,” at the direction of the Israeli Foreign Minister, a spokesman told ABC.

Families of victims arriving at the University Medical Center are being asked to go to the UMC Conference Center on the 1st Floor, across from Tower 2, which is the midpoint of the hospital.

Jabbar is also dead, the FBI, who is taking the lead on the investigation into the attack as terrorism, said.

Kirkpatrick added that the man who drove through the crowd fired at NOPD officers from his vehicle when he crashed. Two officers were shot and are in stable condition.

FBI agents said that they found potential explosive devices. NOPD are conducting a grid search of the French Quarter for any possible additional IEDs, New Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams told ABC News. Officers are looking into parked cars, trash cans and along every nook and cranny, he said.

Authorities are also working to determine whether Jabbar had help with a three-pronged attack involving a vehicle ramming, gunfire and improvised explosives, the DA told ABC.

According to ABC News, the Ford F150 truck used in the attack was a vehicle rented through the Turo app – a carsharing company. Truck owner Rodrigo Diaz told ABC that he rented this truck to an individual through Turo and that he is currently talking to the FBI. He declined further. comment.

His wife, Dora Diaz, told ABC News they are devastated.

“My husband rents cars through the Turo app. I can’t tell you anything else. I’m here with my kids, and this is devastating,” she said.

According to the New Orleans government, a set of security barriers that were set up in 2017 to prevent terrorist attacks along Bourbon Street were in the midst of being replaced when the incident happened. The project started in mid December and was expected to last until February.

The Sugar Bowl, happening Wednesday night in Caesars Superdome, is expected to go on as scheduled, authorities told CNN.

“The Sugar Bowl is huge. Lots of people will be watching,” Juliette Kayyem, a former top U.S. Department of Homeland Security official, told CNN. “It should go on. The police department has lots of resources to draw on. It can protect the investigation and also draw on other local and state resources to protect people going to the bowl.”

A news conference will be held at 1 p.m. to provide additional updates on the incident.

Rep. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, said that he is heartbroken by the violence that took place on Bourbon Street.

“My heart is with the victims, their families, and everyone who witnessed this horrific attack during what should have been a joyful New Year’s celebration," Carter said in a statement.

Gov. Jeff Landry released a statement about the Wednesday morning incident, asking that "all near the scene avoid the area."

A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning.



Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene.



I urge all near the scene to avoid the area. — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) January 1, 2025

Both the current president and president-elect responded to the tragedy, with the former saying he has been in constant contact with federal law enforcement leadership and homeland security.

"I am grateful for the brave and swift response of local law enforcement in preventing even greater death and injury. I have directed my team to ensure every resource is available as federal, state, and local law enforcement work assiduously to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible and to ensure that there is no remaining threat of any kind. I will continue to receive updates throughout the day, and I will have more to say as we have further information to share. In the meantime, my heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday," President Joe Biden said. "There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities."

President-elect Trump used his statement to point out that "the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country."

"That statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true. The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before. Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!" Trump said.